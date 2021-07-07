GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A Mayfield man was flown to an out-of-state hospital Wednesday after his SUV crashed on Kentucky 408 in Graves County.
The Graves County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene of the crash around 3:50 a.m. Wednesday.
The sheriff's office says 44-year-old Russell A. Davis was driving westbound on KY 408 near Ethel Road when his SUV dropped off the right side of the highway. Deputies say Davis over-corrected, and his vehicle rolled over at least twice before landing on its wheels on the side of the road.
Deputies say Davis was not wearing his seat belt, and he was thrown from the SUV.
Mayfield/Graves County EMS responders treated Davis at the scene, and then he was taken to Kentucky State Police Post 1. From there, he was flown by Air-Evac to a Nashville area hospital.
The sheriff's office says Davis suffered head trauma in the crash.