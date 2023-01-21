CARBONDALE, IL- Carbondale Police are investigating the death of a male found in his apartment with a gunshot wound. According to a release from the city, officers went out on a call to the 800 block of East Grand Avenue to investigate a death.
Once they arrived, they discovered a male with a gunshot wound inside the apartment. Police have not identified the victim while they work to notify the family of the victim.
Carbondale Police are asking for help from Illinois State Police to lead the investigation.
Anyone with information is being asked to reach out to Carbondale Police at (618) 549-2121, or Illinois State Police at (618) 542-2171.