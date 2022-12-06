PADUCAH — Paducah police say they are investigating after a man was found dead Tuesday morning in the gazebo on 2nd Street and Broadway.
Officers reportedly found the 39-year-old Tennessee man slumped over the gazebo's railing with no pulse.
According to a release from the Paducah Police Department, there were no signs of trauma and foul play is not suspected in his death. An autopsy will be performed on Wednesday to determine how he died, the release explains.
According to police, the man's name is not being released until next-of-kin are notified.