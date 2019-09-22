MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -- A man was found dead inside a vehicle in the Lone Oak Middle School parking lot Saturday.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Office, deputies were responding to a welfare check in the parking lot.
They said they found a 45-year-old male dead inside the vehicle. They have not released the name of the male.
The Coroner's Office says the cause of death was natural causes from a medical incident. No foul play is suspected.
Investigators say the male suffered the medical incident while driving and pulled into the parking lot.