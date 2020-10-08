CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — A 29-year-old man was found dead outside a business in Calloway County, Kentucky, Thursday morning, the local sheriff's office says.
Sheriff's deputies and responders with Murray-Callowy County EMS arrived at the scene on Victory Lane around 5 a.m. Thursday after receiving a report of an unresponsive person outside a business, the Calloway County Sheriff's office says in a news release.
The responders found a man next to a dumpster outside the business. The man, identified as 29-year-old Kori P. Mohler of Murray, was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:30 a.m. by Calloway County Coroner Ricky Garland.
An autopsy was performed Thursday at the Kentucky Medical Examiner's Office in Madisonville, and the results are pending.
Investigators do not suspect foul play, the sheriff's office says. The sheriff's office and the Calloway County Coroner's Office are continuing to investigate the man's death.