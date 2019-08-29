MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — A Marshall County jury on Thursday found a man guilty of arson and assault stemming from a 2017 house fire in which a disabled veteran was found badly beaten.
In January 2017, Marshall County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the house fire on Walker Harris Lane in Calvert City and found veteran Edward Harris suffering from injuries from a beating. Harris was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
In 2017, Harris' father-in-law, Ronald Copeland, told Local 6 that Harris' leg had been amputated about a year before the assault. "You know, that’s not much a man to beat somebody who can’t even get up and look at you," Copeland said.
About a month later, the sheriff's office arrested Mark Smith in the case.
Smith was found guilty Thursday of first degree arson and first degree assault.
A sentencing hearing is set for 9 a.m. Friday.