PADUCAH -- A Paducah man was charged after he allegedly tried to break into an elderly woman's home and was found partially naked in the foyer of Paducah Power System.
Just before 1 a.m. Tuesday, a 93-year-old woman called Paducah police to report that a man was trying to break into her home in the 100 block of North 16th Street.
Officers found the window of the front door broken and a knife on the ground.
As they searched around the home, they found two more windows broken, more damages to her home, and a window broken out of her car.
Several items, including a boot and a hat, were also found around the woman's home.
Officers began searching the area and found a pair of pants and a wallet at the rear entrance of BB&T Bank at 1601 Broadway. The wallet had the ID of 52-year-old James Guess of Paducah in it.
On the side of the building, officers found a second boot and a broken flower pot that had been used in an attempt to break into the bank.
Officers followed tracks in the snow and found Guess in the foyer of Paducah Power System at 1500 Broadway.
He was not wearing pants or shoes and the jacket he was carrying had broken glass in the pockets.
Guess was taken to a local hospital due to being under the influence of some type of drug.
He was cited with first-degree burglary and two counts of third-degree criminal mischief.