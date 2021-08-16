LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Officials say a man and a girl have been fatally shot at a home in Louisville.
Louisville Metro Police told news outlets that officers were called to the residence in southwest Jefferson County on Sunday evening.
Police Maj. Micah Scheu said officers found the man and the girl inside and both were pronounced dead at the scene. The Jefferson County Coroner’s office identified the two on Monday as 52-year-old Vernon Leslie Lee and 9-year-old Kaylee Lee.
No suspects were named, but police say the investigation is continuing.