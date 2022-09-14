JACKSON COUNTY, IL — A 52-year-old Carbondale, Illinois, man was flown to an out-of-state hospital after he was hit by a Vienna school bus, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office says.
The bus was carrying Vienna High School students to Southern Illinois University at Carbondale for a field trip. The sheriff's office says the bus was traveling northbound on Giant City Road when the man, identified as 52-year-old James Craft of Carbondale, tried to cross the road in front of the bus.
Multiple agencies responded to the scene after Craft was hit, including the sheriff's office, the Jackson County Ambulance Service, the Makanda Township Fire Department and the Carbondale Township Fire Department. The sheriff's office says Craft sustained serious injuries in the collision.
Responders with the Jackson County Ambulance Service took Craft to a local hospital, and he was later flown to a St. Louis area hospital for treatment. No students or staff members on the bus were injured, the sheriff's office says.
The road was closed for about two hours while crews investigated at the scene. The sheriff's office says its investigation is ongoing.
Wednesday morning, Vienna High School Superintendent Joshua Stafford released the following statement about the collision:
"Students from around the region have traveled to Southern Illinois University at Carbondale today for Saluki Day. While en-route to Carbondale one of the Vienna buses was involved in an incident when a pedestrian walked out in front of a bus on Giant City Road near Boo Rockman "Castle" Park. At this time we do not know who the pedestrian involved was, but know that the individual is receiving medical attention. All Vienna students and employees are safe and have arrived at the university.
"For anyone that might have questions about this event please do not hesitate to reach out to the high school principal's office."