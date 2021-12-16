PADUCAH — Jim Douglas says he was buried under about 15 feet of debris after the tornado struck Mayfield and the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory collapsed last week.
Local 6 visited him at Baptist Health in Paducah, where he is recovering.
“I was trapped instantly,” he says. “I thought I was going to die.”
Douglas says he was in the factory’s evacuation area when he heard a loud boom he believes was the roof beginning to blow off.
He says one wall is that area fell, struck his head and left him pinned under a mountain of debris.
“The pain,” he says, shaking his head. “I can’t imagine anything but adrenaline taking over.”
With his head pinned against the floor, he says he lay there, blind for several hours. He says he could hear some of the workers calling out while others tried to escape the rubble.
“The initial people who didn't get trapped were walking over the debris, and they were smashing me down to where I couldn't breathe. One of our team leads, she was trapped by the drinking fountain, and I was yelling ‘You’re walking on me. You’re walking on me,’ and she started yelling ‘Stop walking on James!’” he remembers.
That worker, Shannon Garza, played a part in saving his life. From there, he remembers help began to arrive.
“There was someone with a flashlight, and he said he could see me and I told him I could see him too,” Douglas says.
He says teams of emergency crews, along with police, firefighters and volunteers, began prying away the debris. They then formed a human chain to carry Douglas and others to safety.
“There was human chain, one on the left side, one on the right, and it was our first responders, state troopers, police from all over the state,” he says.
He remembers a firefighter who gave him his jacket and he says he was able to get warm that is when he knew he was going to be OK.
“He may have thought it was nothing, but it actually I started feeling warm. I appreciated it so much,” he remembers.
As for his job, Douglas says no one told him he was not allowed to leave the factory.
“Now that is something I can't even really comment on,” Douglas says. “I find that hard to believe, because if I wanted to go home, they couldn't stop me.”
He says if the candle factory reopens, he will go back to work there.
He says now he is telling his story to say thank you. He wants to thank every person who played a role in saving his life.
He says now he’s thankful to be surrounded by his family, and he wants to honor his coworkers who lost their lives.
“I can't imagine how their families feel,” he says. “I'm alive, and they didn't make it.”
He says the entire time he was trapped, all he could think about were his two sons. They were at home about a mile from the candle factory. They are OK, and the home is still standing.