GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A Hickory, Kentucky, man was hospitalized after his car crashed into a combine header being pulled on a trailer by a pickup truck late Thursday morning, the Graves County Sheriff's Office says.
The crash happened on Kentucky 80, near Kentucky 1124. Deputies responded to the scene around 11:40 a.m., the sheriff's office says.
Investigators say 69-year-old David Garrard of Hickory was driving westbound on Kentucky 80 when his white, four-door Ford sedan when the car crashed into the rear of the combine header. The piece of heavy farming machinery was being hauled westbound on a trailer by a white 2007 Chevrolet pickup truck.
The crash caused the car to underride the trailer and combine header, and the sheriff's office says Garrard was trapped inside the car. Responders with the Mayfield Fire Department used extrication equipment to free him from the vehicle, and Mayfield-Graves County EMS responders took him to Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital in Paducah. The sheriff's office describes Garrard's injuries as incapacitating.
The man behind the wheel of the truck that was hauling the combine header and a passenger in that truck were both uninjured in the crash, the sheriff's office says.
Crews were able to clear the crash site by about 1:09 p.m.
In addition to sheriff's deputies, Mayfield firefighters and Mayfield-Graves County EMS responders, the sheriff's office says those who helped at the scene included a trooper with Kentucky State Police and the Mayfield-Graves County Fire and Rescue Squad.