POPLAR BLUFF, MO — A man is hospitalized in critical condition after he was shot Wednesday night in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, and police say two suspects have been arrested.
The Poplar Bluff Police Department says it received multiple reports of shots fired in the area of Harper Street and Main Street around 11:51 p.m. Wednesday. Officers responding to those reports saw a dark colored car leaving the area. The police department says officers tried to pull the car over, but the driver of the car did not stop. Police pursued the car as it drove through multiple residential areas.
Police say the suspect vehicle approached the intersection of Plum Street and D Street, and a Poplar Bluff patrol unit was stopped in that intersection. The car crashed into the driver's side of the patrol unit before the car finally stopped and three men got out and ran away. The police department says officers chased the men and were able to arrest two of them: 18-year-old Aijalon Marshall and Lonnie Ruff II, both of Poplar Bluff. Police say a 22-year-old woman who was in the car with the men was also detained, but she was later released.
After the car chase, officers started searching the area where the gunshots were reported. Officers found a 27-year-old Poplar Bluff man with a gunshot wound to his chest. The man was lying near the intersection of Benton Street and Valley Street.
The victim was taken to an area hospital, and police say he is listed in critical but stable condition Thursday.
Marshall and Ruff were jailed in the Butler County Jail. Police say the two will be charged with resisting arrest.
Officers are continuing to investigate the shooting, and they ask anyone who may have witnessed it to call the Poplar Bluff Police Department at 573-785-5776.