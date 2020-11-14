CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — Sheriff's deputies arrested a Texas man in Calloway County, Kentucky, Saturday, accused of impersonating a law enforcement officer.
The Calloway County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a report that someonewas trespassing at a home on Valentine Road around 6 a.m. Saturday. The suspect left the home before deputies arrived, the sheriff's office says. Later, a deputy conducted a traffic stop that the sheriff's office says led to the arrest of the alleged trespasser.
The sheriff's office says at about 10:15 a.m., a deputy pulled 39-year-old Kevin Manning of Gunbarrel City, Texas, over near the intersection of Kentucky 121 and Cherry Corner Road. Manning said he was a U.S. marshal, a claim the sheriff's office says investigators confirmed is not true.
Manning was arrested and charged with impersonating a peace officer, third-degree trespassing and multiple traffic offenses. The impersonation charge is a class D felony.
Manning was jailed in the Calloway County Jail.