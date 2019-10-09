CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY - A New Concord, Kentucky man is in critical condition after being shot during an altercation.
When Calloway County deputies responded they found 33-year-old Charles Milam with a shotgun wound to his upper right leg. Deputy Troy Doss applied a tourniquet to Milam's leg until emergency crews got there.
Milam was taken to the Murray-Calloway County Hospital Emergency Room and then flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
Sheriff Sam Steger is asking anyone with information about the shooting or who may have noticed any unusual activity to call the sheriff's office at (270) 753-3151 or email tips@callkyso.com.