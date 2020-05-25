PADUCAH — Paducah police say they have resolved the situation on Buckner Lane involving an armed man, and officers have reopened the roadway between Sycamore Drive and Friedman Avenue.
The roadway was blocked for several hours Monday, and police advised the public to avoid Buckner Lane between Sycamore Drive and Friedman Avenue during the incident. The road was blocked off at the stop sign next to Immanuel Baptist Church.
Officers responded Monday morning to a report of a disturbance involving an armed man inside a home. Shortly before 2:30 p.m., the Paducah Police Department said officers at the scene were attempting to communicate with the man to resolve the situation peacefully.
Just before 6 p.m., police announced that the situation was resolved. The police department said the man involved in the incident is in custody.
Officers say no further information will be released to the public Monday, but the police department plans to provide more details Tuesday morning.