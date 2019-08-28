WLEX 18 says David Sparks has been indicted on a murder charge in the death of Savannah Spurlock.
Sparks was arrested in July after the remains of Spurlock were found buried in a shallow graves on property belonging to his family.
He was initially charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence.
Spurlock was last seen in January leaving a Lexington bar with three men, including Sparks.
Sparks is currently in the Lincoln County Detention Center. He will be arraigned on Friday, September 6.