CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — The Calloway County Sheriff's Office says a man was cited and released to medical personnel after jumping out of a second story window in an attempt to flee police.
Around 6:30 a.m. Friday, deputies with the Calloway County Sheriff's Office say they responded to a residence on Hills Hollow Road in the Western Shores community for a report of an unwanted subject at the residence.
Deputies say before they arrived, the subject, identified as 60-year-old Scott Okeefe, of Murray, left the Hills Hollow Road residence, but was found inside a residence on Haynes Cemetery Road.
Deputies say they tried to get Okeefe to come out of the residence for around two hours before he jumped from the window, around 9:15 a.m.
Deputies say Okeefe was seriously injured because of the fall and was taken to the Murray-Calloway County Hospital then transferred to an out-of-state medical facility for further treatment.
Okeefe was charged with violation of a Kentucky Emergency Protection Order, resisting arrest, second-degree fleeing or evading police, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Due to his medical needs, deputies say Okeefe was cited and released to medical personnel.