police lights

PADUCAH — Police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting early Friday morning in Paducah. 

The Paducah Police Department says officers responded to the shooting around 1:05 a.m. Friday to the 1000 block of Bronson Avenue. 

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who'd been shot. 

The man was taken to a local hospital. The police department says his injuries were not life threatening. 

Investigators ask anyone with information about the incident to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.