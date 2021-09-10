PADUCAH — Police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting early Friday morning in Paducah.
The Paducah Police Department says officers responded to the shooting around 1:05 a.m. Friday to the 1000 block of Bronson Avenue.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who'd been shot.
The man was taken to a local hospital. The police department says his injuries were not life threatening.
Investigators ask anyone with information about the incident to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.