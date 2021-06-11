PADUCAH– The Paducah Police Department arrested a man who was shot at Willow Oak Apartments on Friday, June 4.
24-year-old Kiante Vaughn was arrested this Friday afternoon for possession of a handgun, and a firearm, by a convicted felon, and for receiving stolen property.
On the night of June 4 Paducah police responded to shots fired at Willow Oak Apartments on Roell Circle. They arrived to find that Tyus White, 21, and Kiante Vaughn had both been shot.
Both men were taken to the hospital for their injuries.
White was taken to an out-of state hospital with injuries from multiple gunshots, while Vaughn's injuries were minor, according to the Paducah Police Department.
Police serving a warrant on White's Willow Oak apartment discovered a Taurus 9mm handgun and a Palmetto AR rifle that were both stolen. The handgun was stolen from an out-of-state gun store, and the rifle had been taken from the pickup truck of a McCracken County resident.
The guns had Vaughn's blood on them, and police determined Vaughn had hidden the guns under a mattress after he and White were shot.
Vaughn had previous felony convictions for theft and second-degree assault, making it illegal for him to possess a firearm. He turned himself into authorities at 2:15 p.m Friday, and was booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.