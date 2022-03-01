GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A Farmington man was injured in a three-vehicle wreck in Graves County Tuesday, the sheriff's office says.
The crash happened around 7:35 a.m. Tuesday on Kentucky 80, east of Kentucky 97.
The Graves County Sheriff's Office says 25-year-old Dylan West of Farmington was driving a van westbound on KY 80 when his vehicle crashed into a car that had stopped in the road ahead of him. The car, which was being driven by a teenager, crashed into a flatbed pickup truck driven by 28-year-old Trevar Hillard of Benton, Kentucky.
West was injured in the crash, and first responders with Mayfield/Graves County EMS took him to Jackson Purchase Medical Center. The sheriff's office says his injuries were not life threatening.
The sheriff's office says the juvenile behind the wheel of the car, Hillard and a passenger in Hillard's truck, 25-year-old Mike Hill of Gilbertsville, were not injured in the crash.
Deputies say the car and the van sustained major damage in the collision, and the truck sustained minor damage.
In addition to EMS responders, the sheriff's office says deputies were assisted by Mayfield police officers at the scene.