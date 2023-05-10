PADUCAH — A bicyclist was taken to a local hospital after police say he was hit by a SUV in the parking lot of the Walmart along Irvin Cobb Drive in Paducah Monday night.
A report filed by a Paducah Police Department officer says the officer arrived at the scene at 8:38 p.m. Monday to find a man lying face down in the parking lot with his head against the curb. The driver of the SUV told the officer she didn't see the man until her vehicle collided with the bicycle.
The report says a witness told the officer the man was riding his bike on the outside travel lane around the parking lot on the right-hand side when the SUV turned into the parking lot in front of the bike and collided with it.
According to the officer, the bike had a white light mounted on the front and a red light mounted on the back, both of which were working properly. The man was not wearing a helmet when the crash happened. He was injured, and he was taken to Baptist Health Paducah. The driver of the SUV was not injured, the report says.
A Paducah Police Department spokesperson confirms to Local 6 that no charges were filed related to the collision.