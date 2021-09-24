LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE-TV) — A man is dead after an early morning shootout on the Watterson Expressway in Louisville.
Police say the shooting happened around 5:40 a.m. Friday.
The victim was shot, and his SUV crashed into the median wall following the shootout. The man's name has not been released.
For Jayne Clark — who was less than a mile away from the shooting getting gas before entering the expressway — it was overwhelming.
"I don't know what anybody's supposed to do, how we're supposed to stop it, how we're supposed to prevent it,” Clark said. “I don't know. You wake up and you go to work. You wake up and you go exercise. You get up and go to the grocery store. You know, you just have to wake up and live your life. What are you supposed to do?"
Investigators don't know how many people were involved in the shootout.
No arrests have been made, but police are asking for anyone with information to call their tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).