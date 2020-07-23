LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — One southern Illinois man is dead and another is missing after the boat they were in capsized near the Smithand Lock and Dam Thursday.
The two fell into the Ohio River after their boat overturned near the lock and dam around 11:30 a.m. Several rescue crews assisted with the search Thursday, including the Livingston County Sheriff's Department, Livingston County EMS, Salem Fire and Rescue and Kentucky Fish and Wildlife. Emergency responders from McCracken County assisted at the scene as well. Crews recovered the man's body from the river, and continued to search for the second boater.
Shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday. Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources spokesman Kevin Kelley said the man whose body was recovered from the river has been identified as 60-year-old Kenneth Duncan, of West Frankfort, Illinois.
Kelley said crews searched into the evening for the other boater, a 46-year-old man from Herrin, Illinois. The searched continued until dark, and Kelley said those efforts will resume Friday morning.
Witnesses told authorities the two men were fishing from an 18-foot Jon boat below the dam when the current began pulling the boat toward the dam. The boat operator tried to drive the boat away from the dam, but was unsuccessful. The boat motored into flood control gate No. 3, next to concrete. Kelley said that gate was slightly open, allowing turbulent water to pass through. The water battered the boat against the concrete, Kelley said, and the boat capsized, dumping the men into the river.
Kelley said witnesses tried to save the men, but both of them quickly went under the water.
This story was originally published at 12:46 p.m. Thursday. It has been updated with information about the identity of the boater whose body was recovered from the river, and more details about the search efforts.