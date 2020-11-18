JACKSON COUNTY, IL — A man is dead after a boating accident in Jackson County, Illinois, the local sheriff's office says.
The accident happened around 10:42 a.m. Wednesday on a private pond near Grammer Road.
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says 66-year-old Sang Eun Lee 's wife called the sheriff's office, saying her husband's boat had capsized, and he was thrown into the pond.
Neighbors responded to help, but they were unable to find Lee, the sheriff's office says.
A dive team responded to the scene, and recovered Lee's body around 1:15 p.m.
The sheriff's office says the investigation into Lee's death is ongoing, but foul play is not suspected.