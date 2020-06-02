TRIGG COUNTY, KY — A 79-year-old man was killed in a farming accident in Trigg County, Kentucky, the coroner's office says.
It happened Monday along Laurel Furnace Road in Land Between the Lakes, the Trigg County Coroner's Office says in a news release.
Trigg County Rescue, EMS and the U.S. Forest Service responded to the scene of the accident. The man, Bobby Cunningham of Dexter, Kentucky, was pronounced dead at the scene by Deputy coroner Matthew Phillips.
The coroners office did not disclose any further details about the accident that led to the man's death.