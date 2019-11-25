MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — A man was killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Marshall County, Kentucky, that blocked the eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 24 Monday morning.
The crash happened at the 22 mile marker of the interstate.
Lyon County Coroner Kris Dunn says a 49-year-old man was killed in the three-vehicle crash. The man's name is not being released at this time. Dunn was called in because the Marshall County coroner is out of town.
Dunn says an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.
Another person involved was taken away from the scene in the ambulance, but Dunn says he can't confirm that person’s condition.