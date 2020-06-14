LYON COUNTY, KY — A Benton, Kentucky, man died after his motorcycle collided with a car in Lyon County, Kentucky State Police say.
The crash happened Friday night at the intersection of Kentucky 93 and Kentucky 3305.
The man — 27-year-old Jeffery H. Barrett — has headed north on KY 93 when the 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle he was riding collided with a 2017 Toyota Corolla that was attempting to turn left onto KY 3305, a KSP Post 1 new release says.
The driver of the car lost control, and the car hit an empty 2015 Toyota pickup truck. KSP says no one in the car was injured. However, Barrett was fatally injured in the crash, and he was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lyon County coroner.
KY 93 was shot down for about four hours Friday while troopers, Lyon County Sheriff's Office deputies, EMS responders and Eddyville police officers responded to the crash. KSP says crash reconstructionists Trooper Aaron Jestes and Trooper Nathan Moore responded to the crash site as well, and Jestes is continuing to investigate the crash.