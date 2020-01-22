CARBONDALE, IL -- The Carbondale Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that killed a man.
Around 12:21 a.m. Wednesday, police were called to the 2200 block of North Illinois Avenue on report of shots fired, with a person injured.
When officers arrived, they found a 25-year-old man unresponsive on the pavement in front of a home. He had multiple gunshot wounds.
Officers and other emergency personnel tried to save the man, but were unable to resuscitate him.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is being withheld at this time pending notification of family.
An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Carbondale Police Department at (618) 457-3200.