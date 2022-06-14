CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — The Calloway County Sheriff's Office says a driver who sped away from a sheriff's deputy who was trying to conduct a traffic stop died Monday night after losing control of the vehicle and crashing into a tree.
The sheriff's office says a deputy saw a red vehicle speeding westbound on Highway 80 round 11 p.m. Monday. The deputy activated his patrol vehicle's lights and sirens and tried to pull the car over.
The red vehicle stopped at a traffic signal at the intersection of US 641 North and Poor Farm Road, but then the sheriff's office says the driver turned onto Poor Farm Road and sped off. As the deputy tried to catch up to the vehicle, it ran through a stop sign at the intersection of Poor Farm and Brinn roads. Then, the sheriff's office says the vehicle went airborne and left the road before striking a tree on the driver's side.
Responding to the crash, the deputy requested emergency medical personnel and tried to render medical aid to the driver. Murray Calloway County Hospital EMS and Calloway County Coroner Ricky Garland responded to the scene, and Garland pronounced the driver — identified as 56-year-old Phillip Croom of Murray — dead at the scene.
The sheriff's office says it also received assistance at the scene from Calloway County Fire and Rescue.