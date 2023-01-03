UNION COUNTY, IL — A three-vehicle crash that blocked a section of Illinois Route 3 in Union County Monday night claimed the life of a 73-year-old man and resulted in the hospitalization of a 59-year-old woman, Illinois State Police say.
The crash happened around 9:11 p.m. Monday on Route 3 near Refuge Road.
In a news release sent Tuesday afternoon, ISP says the 73-year-old man, who was from Jonesboro, Illinois, was driving a 2001 Blue Ford Crown Victoria southbound on Route 3 when he drove into oncoming northbound traffic near Refuge Road. ISP says the Crown Victoria sideswiped a 2019 Volkswagen Jetta driven by 57-year-old Aaron Lee of De Soto, Illinois, causing the Jetta to hit a guardrail and drive into a ditch.
Then, ISP says, the Crown Victoria crashed head on into a 2005 Nissan Frontier driven by 59-year-old Peggy E. Duty of Jonesboro.
Duty was injured in the crash, state police say, and she was taken to an area hospital.
The 73-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by the Union County coroner. State police say the man's name is being withheld pending the notification of his next of kin, and no further information is being released at this time.