CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — A Cape Girardeau, Missouri, man died and a woman was injured Wednesday after the motorcycle they were riding crashed into a semitrailer, police say.
Officers responded to the crash around 11:40 a.m. Wednesday on Independence Street at the intersection with Broadview Street.
In a Thursday news release about the deadly collision, the Cape Girardeau Police Department says 36-year-old Michael Brown was headed west on his motorcycle when it struck the semi, which was turning east onto Independence from South Broadview.
Brown died because of his injuries. Police say a female passenger with Brown on the motorcycle was seriously injured. She was taken to a local hospital and later transferred to a St. Louis hospital, police say. The woman's name has not been released to the public.
In its news release, the police department says it wants to offer its "deepest condolences to all those affected by this tragic accident."