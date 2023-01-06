CARTERVILLE, IL — A 32-year-old woman died Friday morning in southern Illinois, the Williamson County Sheriff Jeff Diederich tells Local 6, and the alleged shooter — her estranged husband — later took his own life via a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The shooting, which police described as "domestic in nature," happened at Integrated Health. The sheriff's says the shooting happened about 10 feet outside the building.
Authorities tell Local 6's Arriyonna Allen the 911 call came in at 8:56 a.m., and law enforcement officers were on scene at 310 West Plaza Drive in Carterville about three minutes later. The victim — 36-year-old Michelle Aumiller of Harrisburg — was taken to Carbondale Memorial Hospital, but died of her injuries.
Multiple agencies responded to the shooting. Investigators were initially unable to find the alleged shooter — identified as 36-year-old Robert Aumiller of Harrisburg — and the Williamson County Sheriff's Office says multiple schools in Williamson and Johnson counties were placed on lockdown as a precaution.
After a brief search, authorities say they found Robert Aumiller's vehicle in a field near the intersection of Cardinal Lane and Cypress Drive in Cambria, Illinois. Law enforcement officers surrounded the vehicle, and discovered the man's body inside. Investigators say he died of an apparent self-inflected gunshot wound.
In a news release sent Friday afternoon, the sheriff's office says Robert Aumiller and Michelle Aumiller were married, but they were estranged.
The sheriff's office says it is leading the investigation into the shooting at the request of the Carterville Police Department.
John A. Logan College, which was placed under lockdown as a result of the nearby shooting, released the following statement Friday morning:
This morning when we received word that there was an active shooter situation near the campus, we immediately placed the campus on lockdown. While there appears to have been no immediate threat to the campus, the precautionary step was taken to ensure the safety of our faculty, staff, and students. I want to thank Chief Allan Wilmore and the entire Campus Police Department for their swift action. We were receiving real-time information, and every effort was made to keep you informed as information became available. The situation has been resolved, and the campus has reopened for normal operations, and I want to thank you for your cooperation. This was a tragic situation, and while it did not occur on our campus, we will always err on the side of caution and place the safety of our campus community first.
