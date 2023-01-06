CARTERVILLE, IL — A 32-year-old woman was killed in a Friday morning shooting, Williamson County Sheriff Jeff Diederich tells Local 6, with the suspected shooter later taking his own life via a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The shooting, which police described as "domestic in nature," happened at Integrated Health.
Authorities tell Local 6's Arriyonna Allen the 911 call came in at 8:56 a.m. and they were on scene approximately three minutes later.
The victim — Michelle Aumiller — was taken to Carbondale Memorial Hospital, but died of her injuries.
Several agencies responded to the incident with WFCN News reporting an 'active shooter' situation and several local schools being placed on lockdown as a precaution.
Following a brief search, authorities reportedly found the 36-year-old suspect's vehicle.
The sheriff confirmed with Local 6 the suspect — Robert Aumiller — was killed.
John A. Logan College, which was placed under lockdown as a result of the nearby shooting, released the following statement Friday morning:
This morning when we received word that there was an active shooter situation near the campus, we immediately placed the campus on lockdown. While there appears to have been no immediate threat to the campus, the precautionary step was taken to ensure the safety of our faculty, staff, and students. I want to thank Chief Allan Wilmore and the entire Campus Police Department for their swift action. We were receiving real-time information, and every effort was made to keep you informed as information became available. The situation has been resolved, and the campus has reopened for normal operations, and I want to thank you for your cooperation. This was a tragic situation, and while it did not occur on our campus, we will always err on the side of caution and place the safety of our campus community first.
Previous: Carterville police locate 'armed and dangerous' shooting suspect following morning shooting