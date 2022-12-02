COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man has been convicted of strangulation and domestic violence, three years after he was one of hundreds pardoned during former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin’s last days in office.
Twenty-year-old Joheim Bandy was found guilty by a jury in Kenton County this week.
The Kentucky Enquirer reports Bandy has been charged in three strangulation cases since he was pardoned in 2019.
Bandy was serving a 13-year sentence in prison for robbery and assault when he was pardoned.
Kenton Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders called the pardon “shockingly” irresponsible and said it had nearly cost a 22-year-old woman her life.