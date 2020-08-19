LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — A Grand Rivers man pleaded guilty Wednesday to murdering three people in Livingston County in 2018.
Prosecutors say Jackie Doom shot and killed three people — January Stone, Robert Belt Jr., and Johnny Mallory — inside an apartment in Grand Rivers in December of 2018.
Doom's attorney claimed the three victims were known drug dealers and that they dealt to Doom's pregnant wife. The attorney claimed the drugs caused Doom's wife to miscarry, and that Doom wasn't thinking clearly when he committed the shooting.
Autopsy results found all three victims died of multiple gunshot wounds.
In 2018, family members of January Stone told Local 6 they hope Doom "never returns to society for what he did."
Appearing before the court via Zoom on Wednesday afternoon, Doom pleaded guilty to three counts of capital murder.
The commonwealth is recommending a life sentence for each charge — with the sentences to run concurrently — and that he serve at least 25 years before becoming eligible for parole.