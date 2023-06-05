PADUCAH — A man charged with murder last year in the death of a 27-year-old man who was shot and killed at an apartment in Paducah has pleaded guilty to an amended charge of first-degree manslaughter, prosecutors say.
The McCracken County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office says Clayton Hicks pleaded guilty Thursday to first-degree manslaughter, five counts of wanton endangerment and possession of a firearm by a felon.
The victim, 27-year-old Christopher Hill, was shot on Thursday, March 10, 2022, in the parking lot at the Lone Oak Villas apartment complex at 710 Lone Oak Road in Paducah. Hill was taken in a private vehicle to Baptist Health Paducah, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Police announced charges against Hicks the next night, and he turned himself in to Paducah police the following Saturday.
Prosecutors say Hicks shot Hill in the back. They say Hill also had a gun, but there was no evidence at the scene that Hill fired his weapon. However, police found multiple shell casings at the scene the prosecutors say came from Hicks' gun. Investigators found multiple bullet holes in a vehicle Hill's girlfriend had been driving. The couple and four children were in the car at the time of the shooting.
Hicks, who is 23 years old, pleaded guilty as part of an agreement with prosecutors. In exchange, a sentence of 25 years will be recommended.
The commonwealth's attorney's office says Hicks will be formally sentenced on July 4.