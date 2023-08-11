GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A man is expected to be sentenced to 15 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to burglary, assault and strangulation charges in Graves County, Kentucky.
On Thursday, 25-year-old Travon Harrison pleaded guilty to first-degree strangulation, second-degree burglary and fourth-degree assault. The first two charges are class C felonies, and the third is a class A misdemeanor.
Announcing the guilty plea on Friday, the Graves County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office said Harrison is expected to be sentenced to 15 years behind bars during a hearing set for Sept. 25.
The commonwealth's attorney's office thanked its vulnerable victim unit employees for their work in the case, as well as Kentucky State Police troopers.