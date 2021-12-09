HUMBOLDT, Tenn. (AP) — A man charged in a fatal shooting during a high school basketball game in West Tennessee has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and other charges.
News outlets reported that Jadon Hardiman, 18, entered the plea during a court hearing Wednesday.
Hardiman also has been charged with attempted murder, carrying a weapon on school property, and other weapons charges in the Nov. 30 shooting at Humboldt High School.
Authorities said Hardiman and Justin Pankey, 21, got into an argument during a basketball game at the school. Hardiman shot and killed Pankey and wounded two other people, authorities said.
An arrest warrant said authorities have surveillance footage of the argument from cameras outside of the auditorium, WBBJ-TV reported.
After shooting Pankey, Hardiman fired in the direction of the crowd, hitting the two other people, the warrant said.
Hardiman’s arraignment has been scheduled for Jan. 31.