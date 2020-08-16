(Nine Network, RTV, NBC News) — A man says he punched a great white shark to save his wife when it attacked her Saturday at a beach in Australia.
Chantelle Doyle was attacked by the shark while surfing, and suffered severe lacerations to her right leg when her husband, Mark Rapley, paddled to her side to get the shark away.
"When you see the mother of your child, and your support, everything that's who you are, so you just react,” Rapley said. “You just — 'Get off that calf.' That's all I could think was just get off, you know, and if it was a dog, if it was anything in that same way, you would just get it off.”
Earlier media reports had said the man jumped onto the shark to save his wife, but Rapley clarified that he had actually climbed onto the surfboard that his wife was on, to punch the shark.
"So yeah, I didn't clamber on the back of it as the report said,” Rapley said. "I was face onto it, because as I clambered up over her backside here it was on her calf, so I was on her bum and it was there, so I was facing it. But it may have looked like I jumped on it, but because as I was trying to leverage…punches sort of down onto it."
Rapley added that his wife was in good spirits in the hospital but said there was a long road to recovery.
"Yeah, she was awake when I left, in up and down spirits as you can imagine, dealing with what's got to come in logistics and as a family, worrying about her son, you know, and how he'll then be able to cope.” Rapley said. “But she is in pretty good spirits, still strong and hopefully all fine from here but long road to recovery I think, yeah."