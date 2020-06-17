GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The Graves County Jailer George Workman says Trevor Taylor was rearrested on Monday after he assaulted a deputy jailer.
Workman says Taylor was incarcerated in the Graves County Jail at the time he was rearrested.
Workman says Taylor was in the booking area of the jail when he became upset and mule kicked Deputy Harmon in the groin.
Workman says the deputy was able to remain in the scuffle, take Taylor to the ground and maintain control of him until other deputies could help.
Taylor also threatened to kill the deputies and his mother, says Workman.
He was taken to Jackson Purchase Medical Center for his injuries, was treated and released back to jail.
The jailer says Deputy Harmon was also taken to JPMC and treated. Harmon will miss two days of work because of his injuries.
Workman says an internal affairs investigation shows the action taken by the deputies was warranted with the least amount of force to handle the situation.
Taylor was additionally charged with 3rd degree assault on a correctional employee, three accounts of 3rd terroristic threatening and menacing.
Workman says Taylor remains in Graves County Jail.
The Circuit Clerk says Taylor was arraigned Wednesday morning for his original charges, as well as a 4th degree assault with minor injuries charge.
The Circuit Clerk also says the judge kept his bond and scheduled his next hearing for June 24, at 1 p.m.