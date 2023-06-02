GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The Graves County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 63-year-old man reported missing on Friday. Deputies say the man has a medical issue that makes finding him all the more urgent.
Paul Lacy was seen leaving Fern Terrace Personal Care Home in Mayfield, which is where he lives, a 10:30 a.m. Friday. The sheriff's office says Lacy is without medication he needs. When he left the care home, Lacy was seen walking southbound on Paducah Road in Mayfield, possibly headed toward Walmart.
Lacy is described as a white man with a slender build. He has sandy brown hair and is believed to be clean shaven. Deputies say he was last seen wearing a green, long-sleeve shirt with blue jeans and black tennis shoes.
Deputies ask anyone with information that can help them find Paul Lacy to call the Graves County Sheriff’s Office at 270-247-4501 or the nearest law enforcement agency.