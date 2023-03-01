FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL — The Franklin County, Illinois, Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing man who is considered to be endangered, an alert from the Franklin County Emergency Management Agency says.
Authorities say 41-year-old Christopher Jay Hagler was last seen around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday at his home in rural Franklin County east of West Frankfort.
The alert says Hagler is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. He is balding with short brown hair and hazel eyes. Authorities do not have a description of the clothing Hagler is wearing, the alert says.
Authorities ask anyone with information on Hagler's location to call the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 618-438-4841 or submit a tip via the FCSO phone app.