CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — The Calloway County Sheriff's Office says a man who was reported missing and was considered to be possibly endangered has been found and is safe.
Glen Carter, 31, of Murray, was reported missing Friday morning. He had last been seen near his home on Arbor Drive in Murray Wednesday afternoon.
Family members told deputies Carter regularly takes medication that they didn't think he had with him.
In an update sent shortly after 3 p.m. Friday, the sheriff's office says Carter is safe, and is no longer missing.
The sheriff's office says it appreciates the public's assistance in looking for Carter.