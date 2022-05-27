CARBONDALE, IL — The Carbondale Police Department is searching for a man in his 60s who was reported missing after he was last seen on May 20.
In a news release sent Friday, May 27, the police department says 64-year-old Arthur Reed was last seen at 8 a.m. on May 20 in the 800 block of West Industrial Park Road.
Reed is described as a Black man standing 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 175 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. Police say he was last seen wearing a blue-gray and white baseball cap, a blue button-up shirt, khaki pants and a watch on his left wrist.
Investigators say Reed may be in the Marion, Illinois, area.
Anyone with information that can help officers find Reed can call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.