FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL — Authorities are searching for a man reported missing in Franklin County, Illinois.
The Franklin County Emergency Management Agency says 34-year-old Joshua R. Brock was last seen leaving his home in Orient, Illinois, on Oct. 9. He left home around noon that day on a bicycle.
The EMA says family members have not heard from Brock since then.
Brock is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 260 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information about where Brock is can call the Franklin County Sheriff's Office at 618-438-4841.