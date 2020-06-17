UPDATE 11:35 P.M.
Paducah police say a man who was reported missing Wednesday afternoon has been found.
Wednesday afternoon, police said 33-year-old George Brown was reported missing in Paducah.
In an update Wednesday night, officers said Brown has been located and is no longer considered missing.
ORIGINAL 3:23 P.M.
PADUCAH — Police want your help locating a Paducah man who has been reported missing.
Police say 33-year-old George Brown was last seen at 801 McGuire Avenue. He was wearing a blue T-shirt over a camouflage shirt with light blue jeans.
In a news release about the missing man, Paducah police say Brown was last seen walking to the Fivestar on HC Mathis Drive.
Brown is described as a black man standing 5 feet, 7 inches tall. He weighs 175 pounds, and he has black hair and brown eyes.
If you know where Brown is, officers ask you to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.