BLOOMFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A Dexter man has been sentenced to life in prison plus 15 years for the stabbing death of another man.
Joshua Koonce was sentenced Thursday in Stoddard County after he pleaded guilty in November to second-degree murder and armed criminal action, The Daily American Republic in Poplar Bluff reported.
Prosecutors said a home health care worker found Casey dead at his home in Dexter on June 26, 2018. An autopsy determined he had been stabbed five times.
Koonce was later arrested in Pueblo, Colorado, after he checked into a drug and alcohol detox center under a fictitious name before attempting suicide, police said.