PADUCAH — A Bowling Green, Kentucky, man accused of shooting and killing a Paducah man in the summer of 2021 has been sentenced to 20 years for murder and 10 years for a gun-related charge after pleading guilty to both charges.
Areion Jones turned himself in to authorities on Aug. 22, 2021, after authorities said he shot and killed 26-year-old Justin Crabtree on July 22, 2021, outside his home in the 1100 block of North 12th Street, near Martha's Vineyard Mission in Paducah.
Prosecutors say Crabtree and a friend had helped a 16-year-old girl who was lost in the neighborhood early that July morning. The Commonwealth's Attorney's Office says Crabtree helped the girl get to the address she was looking for. Jones was staying at that address with his girlfriend, prosecutors say, and Jones confronted Crabtree. The two argued, and then Crabtree left. Prosecutors say Jones walked to Crabtree's house to continue the argument, and then shot Crabtree outside the home in front of witnesses. Crabtree was taken first to a local hospital and then transferred to a Nashville hospital, where he later died.
In a news release sent Monday, the commonwealth's attorney's office says Jones was sentenced on May 24 to 20 years in prison for the murder charge and 10 years for possession of a handgun by a felon.