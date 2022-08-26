PULASKI COUNTY, IL — A 39-year-old man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison after being convicted of predatory sexual assault of a child.
Pulaski County State's Attorney Lisa Casper announced that Jared Wade Hinman Sr. will serve his sentence in the Illinois Department of Corrections on two counts of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child, both Class X Felonies, and one count of Criminal Sexual Assault, a Class 1 Felony.
After completing his sentence, Hinman will also be placed on Mandatory Supervised Release, formerly called parole, for a period of three years to life.
Hinman was convicted by a Pulaski County jury in May after a four-day jury trial. Casper and Appellate Prosecutor Lorinda Lamken prosecuted the case.
Hinman was arrested in April 2021 following an investigation by Illinois State Police with the assistance of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office in Benton, Kentucky.