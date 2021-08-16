CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — A Cape Girardeau man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for the shooting death of his wife in 2019.
Timothy Edward Corrigan, 71, pleaded guilty in June to second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of 64-year-old Katheia Corrigan at their home on April 5, 2019.
Corrigan was sentenced Friday to 30 years on each count, with the sentences running consecutively, The Southeast Missourian reported.
“He won’t be getting out,” said Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Mark J. Welker.
Corrigan was originally charged with first-degree murder. Prosecutors said he called Cape Girardeau police on the night his wife died and admitted shooting her.